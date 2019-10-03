As Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Valuation Rose, First Eagle Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Hd Supply (HDS) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (HDS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 91,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, down from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 1.15 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 33,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 8.46M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $693.48 million, down from 8.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 1.38M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 452,780 shares. Caxton Associate LP owns 6,170 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Aperio, California-based fund reported 50,106 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cibc Bancorp Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 9,453 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 2,397 shares. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9.77% or 587,500 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Ltd Company reported 0.97% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 101,840 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 23,449 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.31% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 40,864 shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Beacon Roofing, HD Supply, Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on September 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; HD Supply Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Cibelli Curbs Position in Restaurant Chain J. Alexander’s Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park City Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 82,053 shares to 436,445 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 3.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.80M for 14.64 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.