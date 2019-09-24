As Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Valuation Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Position by $709,317; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Valuation Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased by $414,864 Its Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 109,566 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 748,975 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.47M for 18.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 195,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 46,406 shares. Dupont Management owns 7,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 31,128 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 18,860 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 7,654 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). First Tru Advsr LP owns 1.14 million shares.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,107 shares to 23,678 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,275 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).