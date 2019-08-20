As Omnicom Group Com Usd0.15 (OMC) Market Valuation Rose, Ftb Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $637,704; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position by $494,603

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com Usd0.15 (OMC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 8,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 53,618 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 44,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc Com Usd0.15 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 1.14 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 5,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 148,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 154,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 5.77M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 21/03/2018 – Island Packet: Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 25/04/2018 – Morrisons latest UK supermarket to pledge plastic waste cut

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0.09% or 691,984 shares. Mcrae Mgmt stated it has 2,150 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Company reported 31,609 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cypress Management Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,900 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,539 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs reported 17,628 shares stake. Adage Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.92% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Piershale Fincl Grp stated it has 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 3,039 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank owns 2,560 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,768 shares. Parsec Management holds 201,184 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Benedict Advsr Incorporated owns 23,997 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,415 shares to 138,190 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,301 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 188 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.90 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 210,414 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Natl Pension Ser reported 0.08% stake. British Columbia Investment owns 92,313 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 26 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc owns 891,936 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 51,459 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 4,309 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 22,437 shares. Brandes Prns Limited Partnership invested 0.27% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).