As Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Rose, Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Position by $359,840; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Increased Its Citigroup (C) Position by $6.75 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 850.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 108,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,673 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 12,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 8.08M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.26. About 160,499 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 12,069 shares to 195,993 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. 2,509 shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R., worth $161,237.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 37.37 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,505 shares to 52,156 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Co. (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,177 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..