As Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Rose, Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Holding; As Kroger Co (Put) (KR) Stock Value Declined, Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Stake by $3.85 Million

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 63,093 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (Put) (KR) by 715.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 160,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,000 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 22,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 23/03/2018 – Kroger (KR), Target (TGT) Merger Rumors Aren’t True – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mngmt reported 100,375 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 3,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 500,952 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 57,373 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,455 shares. Everence Cap reported 5,710 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.01% or 672,556 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Company has 13,665 shares. Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Art Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Rmb Management Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $59,155 worth of stock or 750 shares. JOHNSTON DAN S also sold $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares to 172,588 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 325,489 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation stated it has 753,746 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 366,481 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com stated it has 40,368 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Seabridge Ltd Liability Corp has 42,788 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 152,778 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 128,189 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.05% or 196,387 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 278,024 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt reported 26,100 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc has 2.23% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa accumulated 0.03% or 132,011 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% or 203,829 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 2% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 395,438 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 232,970 shares to 913,378 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.