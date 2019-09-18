As Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Declined, Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Position by $4.07 Million; Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased Stake

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 169,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 405,430 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 235,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 14,752 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 47,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.52M, up from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 31,333 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 533,199 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 63,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,877 shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 14,117 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 61,321 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Us Bancorp De owns 28,304 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 5,679 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh stated it has 164,273 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 257,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kornitzer Cap Ks has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 41,616 were accumulated by Martingale Asset L P. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 55,301 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 452,707 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Omnicell, Ideanomics, Eagle Bancorp, and Karyopharm and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rudolph Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ AGN, DFRG, PCMI, RTEC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.