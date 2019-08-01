As Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) as Valuation Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 480,544 shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 143,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 120,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 1.33M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

