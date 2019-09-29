As Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Declined, Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Brighton Jones Has Cut Its Stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by $965,713

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 48,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 202,960 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 7,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 8,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 9,930 shares to 35,190 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 147,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 96,202 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 78,582 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Town And Country National Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,355 shares. Telos Cap Inc owns 22,680 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Waddell Reed invested in 345,834 shares. Regentatlantic holds 26,618 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 262,801 shares. Motco holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ent Finance Svcs holds 0.06% or 1,935 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 5,495 shares. Advantage reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Spectrum Inc accumulated 1 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 34.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 440,424 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Carroll Fin Associate reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 4,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ftb Inc holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 956 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 36 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 9,936 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd accumulated 23,481 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 45,723 shares. 4,061 were reported by Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 34,010 shares. Wasatch Advisors stated it has 119,835 shares.