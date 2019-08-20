As Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Declined, Holder Pier Capital Upped Its Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Decreased Holding

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 1.50 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 5,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 98,388 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 93,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.77. About 235,759 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 110.74 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05M shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $29.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 166,829 shares to 205,220 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The by 18,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,254 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.