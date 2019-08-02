As Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Declined, Connors Investor Services Lowered Its Stake; First Republic Investment Management Lowered Position in Celgene (CELG) by $13.87 Million

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 13,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 48,763 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 62,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.91. About 346,470 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 147,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 279,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 426,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 5.15 million shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 33.60 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association has 9,884 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eam Invsts Limited Liability holds 19,339 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 37,879 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 177 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 65,386 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 55,069 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mason Street Lc holds 13,103 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 71,157 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 433,603 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 77,393 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Millrace Asset Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,904 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 330,204 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R..

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,770 shares to 26,152 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T New by 19,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 172,351 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $129.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 22,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VUG, ABBV, CELG, UPS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Opdivo & Eliquis Drive Bristol-Myers (BMY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.