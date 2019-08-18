As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Declined, Scout Investments Lowered Its Stake by $1.16 Million; As Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Lowered Holding

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 14,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 138,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 273,194 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 20,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 29,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 713,759 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.87 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 14,238 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 325 shares. Fenimore Asset holds 418,397 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,392 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 305,511 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.12% or 134,400 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,598 shares. Boltwood Mngmt stated it has 1,316 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Co accumulated 0% or 142 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 5,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,348 shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.36% or 2,285 shares. Conning holds 1.48% or 248,780 shares. 32,125 were reported by Tower Bridge Advisors. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 4,255 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 274,073 shares to 545,240 shares, valued at $32.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 103,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in White Mountns Insu (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based West Coast Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,538 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 4,843 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 42 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 29,155 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,631 shares. Camarda Finance Llc invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 1492 Mngmt Llc invested in 0.96% or 14,033 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 20,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,100 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 29,000 shares. 195,561 were reported by Waddell Reed Financial. Invesco reported 433,603 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 57,399 shares.

