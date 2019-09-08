As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Lowered by $359,840 Its Position; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increases Position in Nike (NKE)

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 272,758 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,213 were reported by Lpl Ltd Liability Com. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 42,465 shares. 228,653 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 3,748 were reported by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Brown Advisory Inc reported 13,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP owns 52,446 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sei Invs Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Torray Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 15,219 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 3,219 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 237,558 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 430,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares to 172,588 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.05% or 46,381 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 182,548 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Highlander Capital Limited invested in 1,800 shares. Motco holds 75,614 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 366,140 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mariner Ltd Llc holds 162,410 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bbr Prtn Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 50,556 shares. Haverford Tru holds 21,668 shares. 569 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca has 4,975 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lifeplan Gp has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Edgestream Partners LP owns 21,343 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Vision Capital Management reported 46,673 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings.