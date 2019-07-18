As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rose, Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Stake by $306,640; As Targa Resources (TRGP) Shares Declined, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Increased Its Holding by $651,900

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 128.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 152,124 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 378,000 shares to 306,133 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,869 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc has 51,689 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Hsbc Plc holds 20,808 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt invested in 62 shares. Twin Tree LP invested in 0% or 4,446 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52 shares. Mai Cap reported 0.3% stake. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Tru invested 0.11% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Miller Howard Investments Inc stated it has 0.35% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.59% or 223,852 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 90,065 were reported by Cipher Ltd Partnership. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 65,921 are held by Strs Ohio.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $82,257 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability holds 177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1,054 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 12,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Prns Lc owns 13,665 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fin Limited Com stated it has 2,728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.67% or 123,050 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Benjamin F Edwards And has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teton Advsr stated it has 61,815 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% stake. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 4,843 were reported by Pitcairn Co. Tradewinds Capital Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Scout Invests accumulated 123,574 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.40 million for 37.29 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.