As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Rose, Eulav Asset Management Raised Position; Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Chemocentryx (CCXI) Holding by $650,000

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 34,510 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 58,728 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. Shares for $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $59,155 worth of stock.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 98,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Rides on Innovation Despite Cost Concerns – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Consider Buying Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has 57,399 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 4,862 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 237,558 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). C M Bidwell & Assoc holds 520 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 750 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 35,352 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Limited Co owns 6,386 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 19,000 shares. Needham Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.08% or 3,000 shares. Paradigm Mngmt New York has invested 2.88% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wasatch Incorporated stated it has 105,600 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 29,000 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 6.35M shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $324.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 629,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $457,747 activity.