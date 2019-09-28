As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined, Redwood Investments Has Upped Its Holding; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Price Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 202,676 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, up from 193,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 1.73 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 10/05/2018 – HSBC’s Disagreement With Carney Fuels Call for 1% 10-Year Gilts; 09/05/2018 – ALLIANZ SE ALVG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 223 FROM EUR 213; 10/04/2018 – RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON HSBC DAISY MOVING TO SUPREME COURT AGAINST NCLAT NOD FOR RCOM ASSET SALE; 15/03/2018 – 87PZ: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS, WITHDRAWS HSBC FINANCE CORP’S RATINGS; 08/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC – UPDATES ON ANNOUNCED SHARE BUY-BACK; 16/04/2018 – 60QB: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – HSBC Global Private Banking, Americas Launches US-Asia Corridor Team; 31/05/2018 – Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson Approached by HSBC -Times of London

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 56,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 282,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.28M, up from 225,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 203,060 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.09 million shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd owns 1,375 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Ltd Co has 1.47% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 230,988 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.02% or 338,135 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company accumulated 58,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The France-based Axa has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Amer Century Cos reported 91,011 shares stake. 7,400 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Paradigm Mgmt Inc New York reported 3.16% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 4.22 million shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability owns 23,481 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Martin Company Tn holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 54,614 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 212,623 shares to 236,873 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 106,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,091 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

