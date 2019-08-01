As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined, Pier Capital Has Boosted by $423,760 Its Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $314,100 as Stock Rose

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 5,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 98,388 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 93,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.88. About 187,766 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 58.75M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 31,110 shares to 311,150 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 75,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,763 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Ltd Co owns 21,409 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 29,155 shares. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Scout stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 55,069 shares. Campbell And Adviser Lc has invested 0.25% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 69,294 shares. Torray Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 15,219 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 57,373 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 14,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 7,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 1,200 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.69% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 11,038 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 31,253 shares to 346,033 shares, valued at $16.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 18,279 shares. Ims Cap Management has 0.82% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bourgeon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,340 shares. Independent holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 74,601 shares. 1.55 million were reported by Westpac Banking Corp. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 292,622 shares. Main Street Limited holds 0.04% or 12,604 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Limited owns 54,361 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 58,151 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsr. Shell Asset has 538,767 shares. Trian Fund Management Lp has 7.58% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 70.87 million shares. Maryland holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 27,957 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,476 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.