As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; As Kkr & Co (KKR) Shares Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Cut Its Position by $879,405

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 160,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 208,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 368,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 26,072 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 243,920 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: KKR launches unit focused on impact investing; 15/05/2018 – JBF INDUSTRIES – CO ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH CONSORTIUM OF LENDERS FOR RESTRUCTURING OF DEBT OF AROUND 26 BLN RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Despite Challenging Times, Global Business Growth is on the Rise, Finds Epicor; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS SAYS BETWEEN MARCH 15 & 28, SHAREHOLDERS HENRY JUSZKIEWICZ & DAVID BERRYMAN ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KKR CREDIT ADVISORS (US) LLC; 17/04/2018 – KKR TO INVEST EU293M IN SERBIA OVER 5 YEARS: VUCIC’S OFFICE; 04/04/2018 – CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS LATEST INVESTMENT OF $172 MLN WILL BE IN ADDITION TO KKR’S INITIAL $50 MLN INVESTMENT MADE IN CHERWELL IN FEB 2017; 22/03/2018 – EMERALD MEDIA – HAS ACQUIRED A SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN GLOBAL SPORTS COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE KKR & CO.’S UNSECURED DEBT ‘A’; 07/03/2018 – Epicor Announces Newest Release of Next-Generation DocStar Enterprise Content Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – Joshua Franklin: #PrivateEquity scoop with @davidj_french @KKR_Co launches unit focussed on impact investing: sources |

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33,770 shares to 188,442 shares, valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 25,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,922 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,046 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,213 shares in its portfolio. 37,274 are owned by Sector Pension Investment Board. Teton Advisors has 61,815 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Citigroup invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 237,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust reported 0% stake. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd reported 520 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Torray Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 15,219 shares. Mackenzie reported 12,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,843 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 34.37 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 32,500 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Davis Partners owns 5.02% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 2.50M shares. Covey Capital Advsr reported 212,815 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6,825 shares. Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7.01% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Essex Financial Services invested in 0.15% or 21,345 shares.