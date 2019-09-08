As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, West Coast Financial Has Decreased Holding by $4.32 Million; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Its Calix (CALX) Stake by $793,072; Stock Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 113,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 692,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 579,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 270,020 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 272,758 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY) by 5,008 shares to 71,880 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd reported 6,386 shares. Castleark Lc reported 0.4% stake. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 404,390 shares. Profund Advsr Limited stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Penn Capital Management Company accumulated 99,706 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 0% or 25,221 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 33,311 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 4,649 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Inc invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Commercial Bank holds 50,750 shares. Paradigm Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 80,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 168,495 shares. 39,600 are held by Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Heartland Advsrs reported 216,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 59,360 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested in 354,932 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 361 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 40,500 shares. 16,414 were reported by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability has 2.44% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0% or 30,444 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 127,409 shares. Amer Intll Grp owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 28,522 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 745,163 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Spon Adr.

