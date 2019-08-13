As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Decreased by $4.32 Million Its Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Twin Capital Management Cut Its Position by $5.32 Million

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 50,104 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 70,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, down from 90,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $293.58. About 834,144 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 16,847 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 350 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.08% or 15,660 shares. 21,088 were accumulated by Capital Counsel. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8.92 million shares. Logan Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,868 shares. 74,488 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability owns 58,800 shares or 4.31% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Ltd Co holds 15,216 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 198,525 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 92,750 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 506,003 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 284,575 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspen Inv Management accumulated 2,545 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Adobe (ADBE) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Adobe, Highlights ‘Durable’ 20% EPS Growth – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,820 shares to 494,485 shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vec by 18,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc Com Stk (NYSE:M).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.16 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $82,257 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,694 shares to 78,515 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 27,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 57,373 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 69,294 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 15,347 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.06% or 62,938 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Fin Ltd Com stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Texas Yale Capital Corporation has invested 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 157,491 shares. 123,050 were reported by Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Co. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 4,601 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 59,318 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 28,936 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has 25,221 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 8,383 shares.