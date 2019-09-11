As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Cut by $486,000 Its Holding; As Peapack (PGC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Seidman Lawrence B Increased Its Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 223,756 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 84,971 shares traded or 22.29% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Basswood Capital Management Ltd holds 706,229 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. American Intl Inc invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Northern holds 0% or 250,534 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 88,360 are held by Elizabeth Park Advisors Ltd. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 8,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 12,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Addison Cap stated it has 0.32% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 50,450 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.21% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 807,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 33,707 shares.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Appointment of Two New Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dominic J. Sedicino is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking at Peapack-Gladstone Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lassus Wherley Named a 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares to 162,381 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 195,561 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Fincl. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6.07 million shares. Lpl Financial Limited reported 3,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp owns 303,811 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Wasatch Advisors, a Utah-based fund reported 105,600 shares. Stephens Inv Management Gp Limited Company has 396,023 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4.04M shares. 122,914 are held by Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 20,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 46,712 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Timpani Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1.32% or 34,105 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 25,200 shares. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 3.28M shares. Creative Planning accumulated 5,729 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.95 million for 35.32 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Sept. 16 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “OMCL LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.