As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $720,000; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holds Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 406,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 415,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 272,758 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 253,805 shares. 38,458 are held by Axiom Intl Ltd Com De. Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,843 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 1.35M shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 82,345 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 225,476 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,339 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.76% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Brown Advisory Inc holds 13,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 237,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 16,894 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 37,879 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “OMCL LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.