As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Holding; Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose While Westpac Banking Has Cut Its Stake by $204.16 Million

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 45,824 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 781 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 96,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.22B, down from 97,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $268.83. About 268,896 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OMCL INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares to 172,588 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mgmt LP has 0.31% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 19,016 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 15,971 shares. 4,455 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Monroe Bankshares & Tru Mi invested in 0.68% or 25,943 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 5,500 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 37,879 shares. Scout Invs Inc holds 123,574 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Light Asset Ltd Llc owns 522,049 shares or 5.48% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Oak Ridge Limited Co has 1.51% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Keybank National Association Oh has 4,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Prns Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eqis Mgmt reported 5,417 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Should You Hold Intuit (INTU) Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1,962 shares to 218,387 shares, valued at $27.49B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 253,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 15,146 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gm Advisory Incorporated has 1,045 shares. Wendell David Assocs has 1.87% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 46,008 shares. Papp L Roy And has 0.1% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America stated it has 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 910 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0.75% or 299,855 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 247,928 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Laffer Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Thomas White Interest Ltd invested in 0.32% or 6,760 shares. Saturna Capital holds 3.58% or 468,909 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited invested in 858 shares. North Star Inv Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 327,700 shares.