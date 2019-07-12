As Omnicell (OMCL) Shares Rose, Monroe Bank & Trust Trimmed by $359,840 Its Position; Firstenergy (FE) Share Value Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Increased Holding

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 164.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 26,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,767 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 16,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 2.22M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY – CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARD LEGISLATIVE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PLANTS OPERATING, BUT WILL ALSO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AS ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE; 15/05/2018 – IKKUMA RESOURCES CORP IKM.V – HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ FirstEnergy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FE); 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 06/03/2018 – JCP&L Makes Significant Progress Overnight Restoring Power to Remaining New Jersey Customers Affected by Winter Storm; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust analyzed 4,498 shares as the company's stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.19% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 3.10M shares traded or 758.08% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 39.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 237,558 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Westwood Hldgs Group has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 31,009 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teton Advsr Incorporated reported 0.49% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Penn Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.86% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Us Bancorp De invested in 28,224 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,862 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 107,084 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 32,624 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 428,230 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 42 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. $571,170 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14. 750 shares were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S, worth $59,155 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx owns 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 11,950 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And owns 434,118 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 59,776 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Fincl Svcs Corp reported 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Churchill Management owns 405,393 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Management Lc has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bb&T Secs Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cleararc accumulated 0.1% or 12,229 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 60,906 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 25,798 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.64% or 9.57M shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

