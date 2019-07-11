As Omnicell (OMCL) Shares Rose, Martin & Company Has Decreased by $547,840 Its Position; Verity Asset Management Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 27.82M shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.56% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 2.85 million shares traded or 809.69% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 39.78 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 62,938 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 72,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 21,409 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 8,575 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Timpani Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.32% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Benjamin F Edwards & Communication stated it has 120 shares. American International Inc holds 29,514 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 25,200 shares. Falcon Point Cap accumulated 36,084 shares. Synovus holds 15,203 shares. Mason Street Llc has 13,103 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 538,277 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited reported 0% stake.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. Shares for $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1. JOHNSTON DAN S had sold 8,902 shares worth $571,170.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 144,569 shares. Sound Shore Ct invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Df Dent Co Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 72,309 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Company has 1.76% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 216,077 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 7,442 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 1.02 million shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 23,929 shares. Stearns Fincl Serv Grp invested in 27,516 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 66,676 shares. Godshalk Welsh Incorporated stated it has 27,153 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Managment Lc has invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln Capital Ltd Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.41 billion for 13.76 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.