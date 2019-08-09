As Omnicell (OMCL) Shares Declined, West Coast Financial Cut Stake; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased by $2.20 Million Its Holding

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 197,003 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1,586 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Management stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 164,465 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Becker Capital accumulated 2.56% or 1.28 million shares. Agf Investments invested in 415,399 shares. Waddell And Reed has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brookstone Capital Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,067 shares. Lau invested in 30,915 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 177,424 are owned by Umb State Bank N A Mo. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 479,718 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 0.34% or 10,762 shares. St Germain D J invested in 2.5% or 425,349 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Markel owns 342,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares to 103,184 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.04% or 1.35M shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 1.05 million shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 237,558 shares. Monroe State Bank And Tru Mi accumulated 25,943 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 25,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 8,885 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,702 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc has 2,536 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 20 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 307 shares stake. 229,472 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 42 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.14% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 8,966 shares to 149,266 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

