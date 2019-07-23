As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Rose, Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Its Stake by $359,840; Korea Investment Has Lowered Its Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Market Valuation Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 471,581 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp analyzed 148,145 shares as the company's stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94M, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $39.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.71. About 1.07M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500.



Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 45,909 shares to 148,300 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 147,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares to 58,554 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

