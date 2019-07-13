As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Rose, Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Stake by $4.24 Million; Mackenzie Financial Boosted Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $305,790

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 76.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 20,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,132 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, up from 26,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.17M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – SIGNED DEAL TO SELL ITS WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX HOLDINGS, A PROVIDER OF PAPER & PLASTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS BACKED BY CARLYLE GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.65% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 1.74M shares traded or 348.06% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 127,170 shares to 28,970 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 33,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,515 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cna Financial Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,068 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 479 were accumulated by Captrust Fin. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability owns 127,747 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 396,918 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Comm Ma has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Veritable Lp accumulated 11,349 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 52,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Invest holds 0% or 55,500 shares in its portfolio. 372,645 are held by Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 25,764 are owned by Fund Management. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 55,493 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 82,800 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 750 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Sfe Counsel invested 0.15% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.59% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Profund Advsrs Llc holds 4,356 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 220,342 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Creative Planning accumulated 5,729 shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Limited Liability Corporation De accumulated 38,458 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 228,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 14,003 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 6,098 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 36.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 55,161 shares to 634,008 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 66,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. The insider JOHNSTON DAN S sold $571,170. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $59,155 was sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S.