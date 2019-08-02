As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Tudor Investment Et Al Position in M&T Bank (MTB) Trimmed by $3.29 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 20,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 6,401 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 27,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in M&T Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $155.71. About 496,595 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 138,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 522,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20 million, down from 660,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 153,260 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$164, Is M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M&T Bank slides 2.6% after Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank Facing Accelerating Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4,148 activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xperi Corp by 16,032 shares to 58,239 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 105,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.62 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $485.80 million for 10.75 P/E if the $3.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 3,339 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 0.29% or 44,481 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Huntington National Bank has 192,782 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 35,071 shares. Smith Moore & has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). The Georgia-based Buckhead Limited Co has invested 0.65% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 48,095 shares. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 117,242 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Company accumulated 4,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wheatland stated it has 3,985 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 204,433 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 2,900 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.09% or 659 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T owns 14,713 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OMCL INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 & FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.37 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 41,505 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 250,266 were reported by Kennedy. Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 3,000 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 404,390 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.04M shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc reported 307 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 20,341 shares. Synovus Fin has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability owns 147,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has 44,725 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 430,698 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 538,277 shares. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).