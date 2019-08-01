As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Declined, Holder Martin & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Position Held by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 214,909 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 995,958 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 970,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 16,996 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 23/05/2018 – Swift Biosciences and Genomenon Announce Partnership to Accelerate Biomarker Selection for Targeted NGS Panels; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,273 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.10 million shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As holds 3.87% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) or 995,958 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Punch And Associate Inv Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 438,501 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Spitfire Ltd Llc accumulated 262,581 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 70,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 29,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 7,853 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 23,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,231 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 24,492 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 109,203 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $46,240 activity.

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OncoCyte Announces Transition to Ion Torrent Next-Generation Sequencing Platform – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Natural Gas Services Group Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cancer Diagnostic Company Biocept’s Stock Doubles In Value: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Natural Gas Services Can Turn It On In The Medium- To Long-Term – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “QIAGEN Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2019; Updates Full-Year 2019 Outlook Due to Decision to Restructure China NGS Partnership – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity. Shares for $59,155 were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Miles Capital Inc has 0.18% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rhenman And Asset Mngmt Ab invested in 0.95% or 100,375 shares. 1492 Management Ltd Com holds 0.96% or 14,033 shares. Texas Yale reported 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 16,894 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 6,235 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 5,500 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 4,003 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 20,341 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 82,345 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 1.35 million shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% or 132,187 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).