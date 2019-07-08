As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Cut Its Stake by $1.07 Million; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Declined While Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Boosted Position

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 13,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,763 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 62,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 146,076 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 60,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,373 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 284,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 1.11M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 45.30 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

