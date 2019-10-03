As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Lifted Holding by $405,025; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.41 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 119.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, up from 4,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 153,631 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 12.42 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 682,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,387 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Us Bancorp De reported 28,304 shares. Falcon Point Limited Co invested in 44,765 shares. Tributary Capital Lc reported 279,706 shares. 12,116 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 54,598 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 275,447 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 6,643 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 106,164 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pier Cap Llc reported 1.29% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares to 49,428 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,205 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Omnicell Inc (OMCL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.