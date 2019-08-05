As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Cut by $359,840 Its Position; Golub Group Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $327,159 as Shares Rose

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 1,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 246,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.77M, down from 247,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 46.10M shares traded or 70.49% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 268,924 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 217,803 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 44,878 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. 2.97 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,692 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 93,107 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 248,438 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 8.26 million shares. South Dakota-based First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest Capital holds 15,360 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 2.96% or 3.43 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 0% stake. Westend Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 19,383 shares. Logan Mgmt has 384,310 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Avalon Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 5.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 15,569 shares to 339,753 shares, valued at $49.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 12,069 shares to 195,993 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Management Lc stated it has 21,409 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 42,465 shares. 14,565 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Aqr Capital Lc owns 36,714 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com reported 4,046 shares. Connors Investor stated it has 0.54% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Martin & Company Tn owns 55,354 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mgmt owns 100,375 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 1,159 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,200 shares. 406,100 were reported by Paradigm Management Incorporated New York. American Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 29,514 shares. Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Inc has invested 0.86% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 29,155 shares. Torray Limited Liability Com invested in 15,219 shares or 0.13% of the stock.