As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Trimmed Position; Clean Yield Group Lifted Biogen Com (BIIB) Holding by $659,157; Shares Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 178,302 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $236.12. About 1.55M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 35.50 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fund Sa reported 10,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.08% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 54,067 shares. 101,095 are held by Champlain Prtnrs Llc. Braun Stacey Assoc stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 226,206 are held by Morgan Stanley. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 5,710 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh accumulated 164,273 shares. 52,593 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 21,308 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 40,800 shares. Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 125,614 shares. Penn Capital Management holds 106,164 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 15,109 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv holds 0% or 10 shares. Advisor Ltd Company accumulated 5,102 shares. Roberts Glore & Il owns 2,679 shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 0.05% or 1,656 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 27,653 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 36,022 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0.24% or 1.72 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 107,206 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has 505 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Bancorp Inc Mass Cl A Non Vtg (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6,020 shares to 107,173 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,880 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD).

