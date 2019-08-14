As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined, Martin & Company Has Trimmed by $547,840 Its Holding; Coastline Trust Co Has Raised Its Universal Display (OLED) Position by $468,920; Share Price Rose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 189,570 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 8,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $206.75. About 631,961 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,362 shares to 76,371 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,550 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.44 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.