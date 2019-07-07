As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Lowered Its Stake by $4.32 Million; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Valuation Declined

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 229,455 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 343,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S also sold $82,257 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 15. Shares for $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,842 shares to 45,652 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 3,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,767 shares to 368,211 shares, valued at $21.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.