As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Lowered Stake by $4.32 Million; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Upped Position by $381,858 as Shares Rose

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 148,761 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14M shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,290 shares to 41,927 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,337 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 9.22 million shares. Intll Group Inc has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.07% stake. Endurance Wealth Management holds 10,292 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has invested 4.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 9,128 shares. Parsec Mngmt owns 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 88,654 shares. Ipg Advsrs Llc stated it has 24,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 626,873 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.2% or 422,892 shares. Wasatch Advsr owns 71,747 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 229,472 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated. Westwood Holdg Group Inc Inc accumulated 388,238 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De invested in 0.01% or 28,224 shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Co De stated it has 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 69,294 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,658 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 4,356 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.67% stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Everence Management Inc holds 0.08% or 5,710 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc accumulated 307 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,694 shares to 78,515 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).