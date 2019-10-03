As Omnicell Com Stk (OMCL) Stock Declined, Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Pentair Plc (PNR) Valuation Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Boosted Its Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 161.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 10,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 16,634 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 788,365 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com Stk (OMCL) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4,082 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 13,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 201,626 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 47,106 shares. Federated Pa reported 80,675 shares. 9,936 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,500 shares. Needham Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 3,000 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 9,347 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 0.55% or 48,467 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 164,273 shares. Brinker stated it has 4,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 29,760 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,500 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 7,246 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0.59% or 15,971 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,399 shares to 27,213 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 34.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DEADLINE ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OMCL INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Omnicell Inc (OMCL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pentair Appoints Mona Abutaleb to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Why I’m Passing On Dividend Aristocrat Pentair – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.