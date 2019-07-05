As Omnicell Com (OMCL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed Position; As Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose, Water Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 24,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 76,619 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 536,313 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. On Friday, February 1 Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 2,509 shares. Another trade for 8,902 shares valued at $571,170 was sold by JOHNSTON DAN S.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,845 shares to 50,110 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

