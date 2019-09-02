As Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Share Price Rose, Edmp Has Raised Position by $341,848; Patten & Patten Has Decreased Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Holding by $349,200

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 140,061 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 143,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 1.05M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares to 111,233 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 24.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 5,464 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 22,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3.71% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 2,895 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 200,000 shares. Allstate owns 6,025 shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 39,109 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,798 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Inc accumulated 1.88 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has 19,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 24,800 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.02% or 11,847 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

