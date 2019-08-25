As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Valuation Rose, Honeywell International Increased by $475,380 Its Stake; D L Carlson Investment Group Stake In Masimo Corp. (MASI) Was Boosted

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Masimo Corp. (MASI) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 4,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 45,858 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 41,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.55. About 252,977 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 12,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 83,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 71,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 3.26 million shares traded or 100.16% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 10,435 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).