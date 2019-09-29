As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stock Rose, Shelton Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $502,200; Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Upped Its Position by $4.91 Million as Shares Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 2522.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 14,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533,000, up from 553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 504,682 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,374 shares to 68,839 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,476 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,149 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 20,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 168 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Plc invested in 0.03% or 1.29 million shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 4,139 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 2.67 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 36,600 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.03% or 31,871 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 10,001 shares. 76,822 are owned by Brown Advisory. 947,426 were reported by Prudential. Profund Limited holds 34,238 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 110,703 shares.