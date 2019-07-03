As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Increased Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Upped Position by $30.85 Million as Market Value Rose

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 11,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 80,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 534,052 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.00 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares to 9.99 million shares, valued at $742.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “B-2 Bomber ejection seat upgrade: Collins Aerospace ACES seat kits on track for delivery this summer – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Raytheon, UTX And Boeing Talk Military Industrial Complex – ValueWalk” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump voices concerns about RTN-UTX merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 17,263 shares to 12,350 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,150 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $49,512 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.

