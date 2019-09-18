As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stock Price Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Capital City Trust Company Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 158,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 353,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 511,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 1.43 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 15,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 852,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.41M, down from 868,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 11.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 147,920 shares. Kessler Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Woodstock holds 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 58,684 shares. The California-based Dowling And Yahnke Lc has invested 3.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fundx Inv Grp Limited Liability Company owns 0.48% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,600 shares. Family Firm reported 3,988 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Trust Advsr LP reported 0.17% stake. Hm Payson has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc accumulated 13,651 shares. Hightower Tru Service Lta holds 2.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 379,756 shares. Cls Llc has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fernwood Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 4,542 shares. King Luther Cap has 2.73M shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Don’t Make The Mistake And Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare 2019 FFO midpoint trails consensus – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Not A Screaming Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $466.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 15,800 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $104.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.