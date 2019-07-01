As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stock Price Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $607,354; Ativo Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Stock Price Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 15,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 149,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 395,903 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 148.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $171.97. About 1.22 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare: Key Takeaways From Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Why I Sold Everything – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Healthcare REITs HCP, Omega Healthcare, and CareTrust Jumped Double Digits in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors to acquire MedEquities Realty Trust for $600M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. WHITMAN BURKE W had bought 1,350 shares worth $49,512.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $152.33M for 12.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pzena Inv Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 23,235 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Usa Portformulas Corporation reported 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 16,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Oppenheimer & stated it has 19,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 97,432 shares. 114,502 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Co. 933,499 are held by First Republic Mgmt. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 428,404 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Limited Com stated it has 141,174 shares. 25 were accumulated by Bessemer Group. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.01% or 5,358 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt stated it has 42,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reik And Ltd Liability Company owns 17,497 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 44,908 shares to 106,037 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 212,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Howe Rusling holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 64,024 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 93,610 shares. 7,990 are held by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Private Asset Mgmt has 1.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 804,235 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 51,033 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Communications Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.37% or 876,231 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 49,143 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 21,046 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,971 shares. Essex Fin Service Incorporated reported 4,339 shares stake. Addison Cap Communication reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Merck, Tilos, Salesforce, Tableau, United Technologies, Raytheon, The Prom – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Raytheon Company with United Technologies Corporation is Fair to RTN Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mega-Merger: Creating A World-Class Defense Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.