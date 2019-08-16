As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increased Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 18.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 130.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 88,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 156,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 68,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 1.61 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.83M shares to 35,616 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 54,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,581 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors: A High Dividend REIT Chugging Along To Safety – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: CEO Stock Sale Is Not A Big Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:OHI) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare (OHI) to Post Q1 Earning: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 380,200 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.05% stake. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1.28M shares. Qs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 14,943 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Corp has 15,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 661 shares. Legg Mason owns 1,435 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 72,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% or 467 shares. 348 are held by Fred Alger. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh stated it has 19,228 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barton Inv holds 28,127 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Limited Com holds 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,737 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated accumulated 122,559 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 55,000 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Sa has 3.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 190,768 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 2.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Cap Management holds 22,370 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 2.26% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Rbf Lc accumulated 55,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc accumulated 20,417 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 20,776 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $82.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).