As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed by $3.75 Million Its Position; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 844,035 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 98,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 342,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 440,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.29 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,512 activity. $2.00 million worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares were sold by INSOFT STEVEN J.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,512 activity. $2.00 million worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares were sold by INSOFT STEVEN J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 48,924 shares to 101,918 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 43,500 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 61,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.

