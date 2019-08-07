As Omega Healthcare Investors Reit In Reit (OHI) Market Value Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Its Position; Kylin Management Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $62.17 Million; Market Value Declined

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.1. About 16.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Reit In Reit (OHI) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 10,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 340,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, down from 350,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Reit In Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 134,923 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $802.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International I (NYSE:TPX) by 15,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc Class A A.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,512 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cookson Peirce has 1.26% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 390,905 shares. 102 were reported by Earnest Lc. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 0% or 24,971 shares. 90,200 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Strs Ohio reported 0.05% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 399,347 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 276,786 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Investors Serv has invested 0.2% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 321 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 19 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc has 1,110 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.01% or 13,550 shares. 141,174 are owned by Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Scout Invs stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings.

