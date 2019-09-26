As Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Has Cut by $2.43 Million Its Stake; As Freshpet (FRPT) Valuation Rose, Qs Investors Raised by $430,875 Its Holding

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 67,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 272,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02 million, down from 340,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 42,299 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 23,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 3,653 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 72,792 shares. Wright Serv stated it has 13,170 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Com LP owns 370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 82,604 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 508 shares. Carroll Fin Associate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 20,511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,653 shares. Maryland-based Legg Mason has invested 4.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Shell Asset Mngmt Com stated it has 31,871 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 16,229 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt, Kentucky-based fund reported 37,143 shares. Honeywell Intll accumulated 61,230 shares or 0.87% of the stock.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 34,281 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 27,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc..

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Healthcare REITs For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega: Key Takeaways From Q3 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:OHI) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,995 shares to 320,502 shares, valued at $63.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 105,000 were reported by Davidson Kempner Capital Ltd Partnership. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 87,737 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 20,091 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru Incorporated Inc accumulated 0% or 8,731 shares. Moreover, Inv House Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 38,091 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 429,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,961 were accumulated by Stifel Corporation. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 21,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1,647 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 33,150 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability holds 12,646 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 157,909 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 74,803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 21,738 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc reported 429,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings.