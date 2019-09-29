As Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Share Value Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Upped by $399,348 Its Position; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $1.83 Million as Share Price Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.75. About 313,862 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) by 79.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 11,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 25,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, up from 13,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp holds 0.01% or 22,741 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,992 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0% or 2,616 shares in its portfolio. Kistler stated it has 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 9,929 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank holds 0% or 3,379 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp holds 1,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 6,344 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Fred Alger owns 7,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated reported 3,733 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 428,643 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 19,260 were reported by Stifel.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 19.00 million shares to 117.46M shares, valued at $454.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 894,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,069 shares to 163,716 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 51,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,760 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).