As Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Market Value Declined, Ajo LP Lowered Its Position; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Olympic Steel (ZEUS) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 40,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,671 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 77,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Olympic Steel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 47,211 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 32.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL BUYS BERLIN METALS; 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Net $7.63M; 16/03/2018 – Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 565,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 477,217 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 87.25% or $1.30 from last year’s $1.49 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $2.12M for 16.34 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $125,505 activity. The insider MARABITO RICHARD T bought 5,320 shares worth $100,801.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold ZEUS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.12 million shares or 1.76% less from 7.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,976 are owned by Globeflex Capital L P. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 34,224 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 30,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% or 409,366 shares in its portfolio. 37,671 were reported by Ajo L P. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) or 12,200 shares. Parkside Bancorp accumulated 25 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 0.01% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0% or 36,377 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Bowling Port Lc has invested 0.19% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Prelude Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 7,997 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 150,053 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 60,175 shares to 481,038 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 16,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $130.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

